Members of Austin Peay prepare coronavirus vaccinations at a drive-through site. | THE ALL STATE ARCHIVES

With less than two thirds of its community vaccinated, Austin Peay’s recent Covid-19 vaccine challenge is out to change the percentages across campus and in the surrounding area.

“According to recent data from Montgomery County, 57.7% of those ages 12 and up have been vaccinated,” APSU President Michael Licari stated in a campus-wide email in October. “While progress has been made, that still leaves a very large proportion of the population that is not vaccinated. Again, the best way to reduce the impact of the pandemic is to be vaccinated.”

As a result, the campus’ vaccine challenge allows students who are vaccinated with one or two doses an opportunity to win some nice prizes, and at the same time encourages those who are unvaccinated to get the shot.

“I hope you will all participate in this important challenge, but more importantly, I hope you will consider getting vaccinated so we can finally put this pandemic behind us,” Licari said.

So far, the challenge has received a lot of positive feedback, along with a lot of participants; Licari said that over 1,600 people have entered as of Oct. 22.

“The (vaccine challenge) is a great way to get students vaccinated because people are interested and want those prizes,” said Anita Ayewa, a sophomore at APSU.

The full list of prizes includes:

$2,000 scholarship (4 — good for Spring 2022)

$1,000 scholarship (4 — good for Spring 2022)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (12)

Apple AirPods Pro (8)

Apple Watch (8)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phone (8)

Samsung Galaxy Buds (8)

Dell Laptop (4)

Reserved Parking Space (4)

Various $50 Gift Cards (40)

Prize drawings will take place on Nov. 1 and Dec. 1.

According to the university’s website, any person claiming to have received the vaccine is eligible, no matter when they received it. Proof is not required.

“The university has chosen not to ask a person their vaccination status,” said Bill Persinger, Executive Director of Public Relations and Marketing at APSU. “The vaccine challenge is voluntary, and if you choose to show proof of vaccination you get a total of three entries.”

“People who sign up without proof are honestly ridiculous,” added sophomore Letajah Jennings. “It gives the university false data and takes the percentage of winning from those who are truly vaccinated.”

Any student interested in receiving the coronavirus vaccine can contact the Boyd Health Center at 931-221-7107. To sign up for the vaccine challenge, click here.