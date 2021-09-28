Taylor Irons reacts to winning the Miss Austin Peay Pageant. HASSAN TAYLOR | THE ALL STATE

Noelle Thompson and Taylor Irons bested 11 other contestants to take home Miss Queen City and Miss Austin Peay on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Thompson won Miss Austin Peay the last time the pageant was held and is a previous recipient of Miss Queen City.

“I’m really honored to be Miss Queen City again, and it’s an honor to serve in that capacity as well,” she said.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID, the pageants returned with all of their glamour and pageantry.

The program was organized and sponsored by the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and Victor Felts, associate dean of students.

“It was such a pleasure working with the 13 contestants this year,” Felts said. “They are what makes the pageant special and successful. Each year I am amazed at how talented and inspiring our students are.”

All of the contestants moved with style and grace as they strolled across the stage for initial introductions and presentation of themselves to the audience and judges.

Each was scored on segments of talent, swim and evening wear and an on-stage question. Irons performed a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love of All,” while Thompson had the audience clapping to the beat with a country twang in her voice as she belted out the song “Swingin’” by LeAnn Rimes.

“I’m honored to be Miss Austin Peay and to take on this new adventure in my life,” said Irons, who is a senior majoring in broadcast media.

Reigning Miss Queen City and 2019 Miss Austin Peay winner Allie Privitt made multiple appearances throughout the evening. She performed a graceful ballet routine to Lee Ann Womack’s hit song “I Hope You Dance” and later danced to “I Will Remember You” by Sarah McLachlan.

This year’s Miss Queen City and Miss Austin Peay will go on to compete for Miss Tennessee Volunteer in spring 2022.





View the full list of winners below: