VetSuccess offers resources for military affiliated students

VetSuccess is a support and outreach program for Veteran students here at Austin Peay.

VetSucces offers counseling, support groups, career counseling, peer to peer mentoring and tutoring and employment assistance.

Additionally, guidance on VA benefits and health services are available.

The health care service is important because once you have a VA primary care provider, your care provider can refer you out for any necessary care appointments.

APSU and the VA work together to make the transition easier for the veterans by offering these programs and services to increase their success both educationally and occupationally.

For example, job placement assistance and coordination with Local Veterans’ Employment Representatives are one of the many programs that VetSuccess provides here at APSU.

In addition, VetSuccess is partnered with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and along with APSU’s Career Services Center provides helpful resources into getting a job. The center helps with refining resumes and interviewing skills.

The transition for veterans can also take a toll on their families.

Soldiers and Family Embrace or SAFE is a counseling resource that VetSuccess provides to help the veterans and their families readjust returning veterans from our current and previous wars.

According to Josiah Baker, who is currently a DA Work Study for VetSuccess states, “We are currently working on veterans both active duty and reserve receiving their education benefits whether it may be transitioning out of the military and into school or just transitioning into school.”

The program is focused on helping veterans into school, not transitioning out of the military.

“You do not have to be certain to join the program as long as you meet the requirements,” Baker says. “We are here to assist and any questions applying to your schooling and education benefits in general.”

For more information, visit the Austin Peay website or contact VetSucess on campus at (931)-221-6194.