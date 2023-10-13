ANTS Center director Ashley Kautz helped to organize Taylor Swift Eras themed events for National Transfer Student Week. Photo by Anabelle Coker.

Maybe it really does take one to know one.

Ashley Kautz, who serves as the Adult Nontraditional Transfer Student Director here at Austin Peay State University was once a transfer student herself.

Now she’s stressing the importance of celebrating students during National Transfer Student Week, which runs October 16-20.



“We’re trying to celebrate our transfer students and acknowledge the population, because a lot of times, coming from another university, they have to go through more barriers to be successful,” Kautz said.

To honor this special week, the ANTS Center has organized the following events to make APSU’s transfer students feel more at home.

Monday: Cupcakes and Connect. In the Morgan University Center lobby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students are invited to come together to decorate cupcakes and share where they transferred from.

Tuesday: Family Pumpkin Painting and Contest. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., stop by the ANTS Center to paint your best pumpkin and enter it in the contest for a chance to win a prize basket.

Wednesday: T-Swift Karaoke Night. Come to Einstein’s to make and exchange friendship bracelets while students take turns singing their favorite Taylor Swift songs. A special prize will go to the person dressed in the best Eras inspired outfit.

Thursday: Eras Tour at the Regal Cinema. Students have the opportunity to see a private showing of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie at the Regal Cinema starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are required and you can RSVP on PeayLink.

Friday: Spooky Campus Tour. Meet at the Trahern building at 7:30 p.m. to join other students in a spooky tour of APSU’s campus.