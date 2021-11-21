Austin Peay held its fall festival on Thursday, Nov. 18. AUTUMN MACZKO | THE ALL STATE

On Nov. 18, Austin Peay’s Student Organization Council and the Govs Programming Council, led by Autumn James, held Austin Peay State University’s Fall Festival at the Morgan University Center.

James, who is the vice president of marketing and communications with the SOC, started the festival with the purpose of allowing students to come out and have fun centering around the fall season.

The event created a great opportunity for students to mingle with other students as well as learn about the student organizations that the university has to offer.

With the Fall Festival happening right before Thanksgiving and before the nitty-gritty and hectic time of final exams, students relaxed with giveaways and prizes such as hand warmers, apparel and gear, a Vizo soundbar speaker, free food, free photos, face painting and positive mental health notes on craft paper leaves.

“While I wasn’t there for a long time, the atmosphere gave a chill environment, sort of like hanging out with a friend,” said freshman and liberal arts major Xavier Dirk Lawrence .

Each booth provided their own prizes centering around their activities, and freshman Sarah Elisabeth Carpio said the Fall Festival was a huge success.

“This event was fun,” she said. “There’s a ton of activities out there for everyone. It’s all about balance; I want to have fun, but I also need to focus on my studies. The fall festival let me unwind just a bit before getting back to work.”

Many students seemed to agree as they were seen smashing pumpkins to bits with baseball bats and throwing pies at teachers for a dollar apiece.

The festival offered a mental health outlet before the fall semester comes to a screeching halt and finals week starts in December.

“Right now, the Student Organization Council does not have any future festivals planned. However, we would like to make the Fall Festival annual,” James said.