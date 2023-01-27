Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball fell to ASUN Conference foe Liberty, 71-66, in last nights game.

The game was in honor of legendary Tennessee women’s basketball coach, Pat Summitt who passed away in 2016. Summitt was the inspiration behind the Lady Govs determination and teamwork.

“I don’t think there’s a coach that exists that Pat hasn’t influenced in some way,” said APSU Head Coach, Brittany Young. “I was in sixth or seventh grade when I started watching her Tennessee teams play.”

Pat’s influence has carried on through coaches as well as players even after her death.

“Being from my home state and just being able to represent her today is truly an honor,” said graduate student Mariah Adams. “It makes me want to work even harder for my teammates and her legacy.”

Adams scored 17 points for the Govs along with six free throws.

Behind Adams was freshman Anala Nelson, who scored 13 points with three free throws.

With the game labeled “We Back Pat,” the Govs continued to work hard in the second half of the game. Early into the fourth quarter, the Govs trailed by nine points- the largest deficit of the game.

After missing the possession of a loose ball, Liberty was able to draw a foul and make both of their attempts from the line to take a 69-66 lead. The Flames then intercepted a pass, made a pair of attempts and secured the win.

APSU looks to answer Thursday night’s loss on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Dunn Center when the Lady Govs take on Queens.

Story by: Hannah Thompson. Photo by: Robert Smith APSU Athletics