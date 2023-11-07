APSU Forward Jonathan Dunn moves up the court. Photo by Jennifer Lindahl. | THE ALL STATE

Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball teams tipped off their 2023-24 season with a double header at F&M Bank Arena on Monday night.

After an exhibition victory, 82-43, against Tennesee Tech on Thursday, the men’s team is now on a two-game winning streak after defeating Life 90-72 Monday. This is the men’s first season under new head coach, and Austin Peay alum, Corey Gipson.

Gipson played two seasons for the Govs from 2002-04 and worked as an assistant coach for Dave Loos from 2012-15. Tonight’s game was special for him because he coached alongside Kevin Easley, head coach for Life and a 2002 APSU graduate.

“It’s truly a blessing to be at the alma mater. We’re so grateful to be representing this lovely university,” said Gipson. “One of the tasks when we got here is we wanted to schedule somebody that was an alum also, so we’re grateful to have the opportunity to do so.”

While Gipson was elated to step out on the court tonight as head coach, he doesn’t see this as the Corey Gipson era as this season has been named.

“This our era,” Gipson said. “This is about all of us, this is a collective effort, and it takes a village in order to have the success we want to have. The moment it becomes about me, is the moment we’re not doing it for the right things.”

Monday’s men’s game also broke the single game record for 3-pointers as the Govs went 17-41 with Ja’Monta Black scoring nine of them. Black, a transfer from Northwestern State, is a top three-point scorer across the nation after making 122 threes in the 2022-23 season.

The women’s team was looking to have their seventh-straight home opener, but fell to Trevecca, 75-59. The Govs welcomed back five returning players for this season, including Preseason All-ASUN Team selection, Shamarre Hale. Hale finished the night with 15 points and six rebounds.

Men’s and women’s basketball will resume on Friday with the men’s team facing George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia and women’s will host Chattanooga at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville at 6 p.m.

(From left to Right) APSU players Ja’Monta Black and Dezi Jones face the Running Eagles defense. Photo by Jennifer Lindahl | The All State