Women’s OVC Tournament Preview

The Govs ended their regular season with a win against their rival Murray State on Saturday, Feb. 24, and secured the sixth seed in the Women’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, which will be held in Evansville, Indiana.

The Tournament features the top eight of the twelve OVC members.

Game one will be between first seed Belmont and eighth seed Mu**ay State, where the winner of that game will move on to face either fourth seeded Jacksonville State or fifth seeded Morehead State.

APSU will take on the third seed, Southern Illinois Edwardsville, with the winner of that contest moving on to play the winner of second seed UT Martin and seventh seed Southeast Missouri.

The Govs tipoff at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 1.

The Govs finished this season sixth in the OVC standings, which is where they were predicted.

APSU was swept in the regular season by SIUE, falling at home and on the road.

The OVC Tournament will cap off a even season for the Govs, who finished 16-13 (9-9 OVC). APSU will look to make a splash in the tournament and keep their season alive. All games will be played at the Ford Center.