The Austin Peay State University football team (7-4, 3-2 ASUN) fought hard in the loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) on Saturday coming up short 34-0, in Tuscaloosa.
The Govs defense picked up right where they left off from last week’s game by forcing two early turnovers against the Crimson Tide.
The first was a fumble recovery on a punt return, and the other fumble recovery was credited to Demetries Ford. Ford had two interceptions in last week’s contest, and tied the school record this week for passes defended with 19.
Despite the two turnovers leading to deep offensive drives for the Govs, each drive stalled out in the red zone, as a failed fourth-and-goal conversion and a missed field goal from 25-yards out prevented any points going on the board.
Head coach Scotty Walden took some responsibility for the troubles inside the 20, “For the most part, we moved the ball and just could not finish drives in the red zone and that is on me,” said Walden. “I have to have better play calls down there to get us in position.”
Despite the loss, the confidence was there from Walden facing a powerhouse program like the Crimson Tide.
“We did not come here to keep it close, we came here to win the game,” he said. “At the end of the day, our kids competed, and I could not ask for more.”
Drae McCray had a historic day for the Govs, with a career-high 12 receptions on 92 yards to make him the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 yards receiving.
“My mindset going into this one was the same as any other game,” McCray said. “They are humans just like we are and get dressed just like we do. We treated this like any other game.”
The Govs finish the season with another winning record and have a bright future ahead looking into next season.
