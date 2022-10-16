The Austin Peay State University football team came off the bye week more than prepared for their matchup against long-time rival Mu**ay State University. The Govs crushed the Racers in a huge offensive performance with a 52-17 win at Fortera Stadium on Saturday.
“Coming off an ‘opportunity week,’ and we had a bad taste in our mouth (from the last game), that was all we talked about. We had to get that bad taste out of our mouth.” said Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden.
After dropping the game against Central Arkansas, Saturday’s performance was a huge statement win to gain that momentum back for the year.
Each phase of the game was clicking on all cylinders for the Govs, especially on offense that was led by multiple big plays and multiple touchdowns from its playmakers. Wide receivers Drae McCray and James Burns both celebrated having a 100-plus yard game with a touchdown each.
The play of the day came early in the second quarter, which highlighted the third phase of the game, when kick returner Kam Thomas electrified the stadium and brought one back to the house with 94 yards for the touchdown.
“It’s something we focused on last week in our ‘opportunity week.’ We focused on making explosive plays,” said receiver Drae McCray. “On my touchdown, I saw James Burns blocking 20 yards downfield. Without that, I wouldn’t be able (to score my touchdown),” said McCray.
On the defensive side, the Govs shut out the Racers in the second half holding them to just 68 yards. Led by a career-high performance from Darryl Rogan, he had 10 tackles for the day shoring up the defensive effort.
Hoping to keep their record undefeated in Fortera Stadium, the Govs will be looking at another ‘opportunity week’ before their last home game against Jacksonville State on October 29. Kick off will be at 3 P.M.
Leave a Reply