XFL Will Survive

I believe the XFL has a great chance of surviving in this generation. When the XFL first debuted in 1999, a few people disliked it because of its different rules or lack thereof.

Kickers had a small role in this league. There was no kickoff nor field goals. One player from each team simply scrambled to the ball at midfield as a choice of possession, and the extra would either be run or passed.

A couple of the best things about the XFL is players could put what they wanted on their jerseys. “He Hates Me” was the most famous nickname. “DRUCK”, “OX” and “DEATH BLOW” are a few others. If this rule is still in effect for XFL 2020, I believe it will attract plenty of players and fans with a good following.

Although the NFL recently changed their celebration rule, the XFL gives players free reign to touchdown celebrations. I am positive TD celebrations will give the XFL more views and bring excitement to watching football.

The XFL has a great vision for 2020. According to the XFL’s twitter account, @xfl2020they plan to fix the catch rule. <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>In the XFL, a catch is a catch. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#XFL2020</a> <a href=”https://t.co/0oWoji9DQb”>pic.twitter.com/0oWoji9DQb</a></p>— XFL (@xfl2020) <a href=”https://twitter.com/xfl2020/status/960270830876884993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

There will be less commercial breaks. <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Less stall, more ball. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#XFL2020</a> <a href=”https://t.co/9ibV0vR8v7″>pic.twitter.com/9ibV0vR8v7</a></p>— XFL (@xfl2020) <a href=”https://twitter.com/xfl2020/status/960271641866620929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

There will be less flags called. <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Simpler rules. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#XFL2020</a> <a href=”https://t.co/wj2B3jE9Cg”>pic.twitter.com/wj2B3jE9Cg</a></p>— XFL (@xfl2020) <a href=”https://twitter.com/xfl2020/status/960272083912708098?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The XFL also gives football players who did not make it to the NFL a chance to continue their dreams in playing on the professional level. This is a smart move by the XFL Owner, Vince McMahon. In the midst of technology growing rapidly, I think its possible for the XFL to survive this time around.