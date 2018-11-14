Panthers pounce on Govs

APSU’s up and down season continued on Nov. 10, as the Govs allowed 404 total yards and 52 points to Eastern Illinois.

The offensive numbers for the Govs impressed, however, the score did not reflect what the stats entailed as the Govs lost 52-21.

Oatsvall’s inaccuracy continues, as he finished 11 of 29 for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He finished with 16 yards rushing on six carries.

Tre Nation and Ahmaad Tanner both finished with 51 yards rushing respectively. Prince Momodou finished with 50.

DJ Montgomery set a new career high in receiving yards with seven catches for 165 yards and one touchdown.

APSU fell behind 35-0 in the first half. A 6-yard touchdown from Jeremiah Oatsvall to Gorel Soumare trimmed the lead to 35-7 at halftime.

The defense was gashed for the majority of the game allowing 404 total yards, 216 coming on the ground. The defense allowed five rushing touchdowns from two different scorers.

The Panthers run game powered the offense in the first half running back Isaiah Johnson and quarterback John Brantley.

Johnson finished with a 10 and 20-yard touchdown rushing to jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Brantley then ran two 11-yard touchdowns in before throwing a touchdown pass to give the Panthers 35-0 lead.

Oatsvall and the Govs offense attempted to battle back in the second half but were outmatched by the scorching hot start from EIU.

After holding the Panthers to just three points in the third quarter, Oatsvall found DJ Montgomery for a 21-touchdown to make the score 38-14.

Two fourth-quarter EIU touchdowns were the final nail in the coffin for the Govs.

Johnson ran for his third touchdown on the day to stretch the lead to 52-14.

Prince Momodou plunged in for a one-yard score, making the game look a little closer on the scoreboard.

Now 4-6, will look to regroup as they host a red-hot Mu**ay State next week to end the regular season.

The Govs will look to end a disappointing season on a high note as they take on their biggest rival on the last game of the year.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 17.

It will be Military Appreciation Day for the Clarksville community.