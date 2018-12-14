Mark Hudspeth announced as head coach for APSU Football

Following the departure of a three-year term as head coach by Will Healy, APSU’s Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison has announced Mark Hudspeth as the new shot caller at Fortera Stadium.

A press conference will be held announcing Mark Hudspeth, 50, as the new head coach on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in the Dunn Center.

Hudspeth most recent tenure was on the Mississippi State staff as the associate head coach for the 2018 season. The Bulldogs went 8-4 on the year and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference with Hudspeth on staff.

Before making SEC appearances, Hudspeth served as head coach at North Alabama from 2002-08 and Louisiana-Lafayette from 2011-17. Hudspeth went 95-59 over the two periods and led the Lions and Cajuns 10 postseason appearances.

Hudspeth’s North Alabama appeared in three NCAA Division II Semifinals and two NCAA Division II Quarterfinals while the 50-year-old head coach appeared in five New Orleans Bowls in his time with the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette went 2-1 in bowl games while vacated two appearances under Hudspeth.

Hudspeth’s pedigree includes additional positions at Central Arkansas, Navy, Nicholls State and Delta State.

Hudspeth played quarterback and safety at Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi, from 1987-1991.