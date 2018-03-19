SGA goes one month without legislation

SGA has gone one full month without legislation for the semester.

At the Feb. 28 meeting, according the minutes, there was no report from Executive Secretary Colin Crist, Chief Justice Waqas Ahmed, or President Frank Burns.

The only report came from Vice President Jordan Reedy discussing the Archwood Reception on March 21.

So far this semester, SGA has voted on an increase in student fees by $23 and

Last semester, there were nine resolutions presented to SGA.

By the end of the Spring 2017, there was over 30 resolutions and over 20 acts in compared to this years nine.

Out of those nine, five of the resolutions passed and went on to Tribunal review.

Resolution No. 1 sent a formal letter of recommendation to the Foy Fitness Center requesting to place an Eno location there.

Resolution No. 2 sent a formal letter of recommendation to the Physical Plant to remove the dumpsters near Sevier Hall and Subway.

Resolution No. 3. sent a formal letter of recommendation to the Physical Plant requesting two organization specific parking spots at Greek Village.

Resolution No. 4 sent a formal letter of recommendation to the Office of the Registrar to better align APSU’s spring break to Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s.

Resolution No. 5 offers the opportunity to donate left over plus dollars to students in need.

Resolution No. 6, 7, 8 and 9 were presented towards the end of the semester, but were not picked up on this spring due the authoring senator resigning.

Additionally, Act No. 1, 2 and 3 all passed as well.

Act No. 1 amended SGA’s Bylaws and Constitution by fixing the discrepancy regarding quorum for Tribunal.

Act No. 2 requires Senators to be a part of a committee to better plan large SGA sponsored events.

Act No. 3 requires that the Student Representative for the APSU Board of Trustee’s shall not hold a position within SGA.

SGA meets at 5 p.m. every Wednesday in MUC 305.