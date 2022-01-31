The team celebrates another win. // APSU ATHLETICS

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville came to Austin Peay on Monday to break their 6-game losing streak and the Cougars fell to the Governors in double-overtime, 68-63.

The win is the Govs fourteenth consecutive win against the Cougars and the Govs still lead the series 16-4.

SIUE (7-15, 1-8 OVC) got off to a hot start with a 12-point lead against the Govs (7-11, 3-5 OVC) and shot for 86% at the beginning of the first half.

The Govs shot at 25% but showed improvement at the half shooting 30% with SIUE leading with an 8-point lead, 33-25.

The Cougars kept their lead in the second, but the Govs were able to tie the game at 48-48 with just under 5:30 left in regulation.

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett’s layup with 1:30 left in regulation put the Govs on top 50-48 for the first time in Monday’s game. SIUE’s Courtney Carter responded with his own layup with 1:13 left and tied the game 50-50.

The Govs kept a 2-point lead in the first overtime until Carter came back to tie up the game again at 56-56 forcing a second overtime.

The Cougars were able to pull ahead by 3 points until Elton Walker’s jump shot put the Govs behind 1 point.

With just 1:16 left in the second overtime, the Govs went 6 for 6 at the free throw line for the 68-63 win.

After being named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for the third time this season, Elijah Hutchins-Everett continued to lead the Govs in scoring with 20 points and had a total of 6 rebounds. He played a season high total of 38 minutes.

Elton Walker and Carlos Paez were also top performers for the Govs. Walker scored 13 points and had season high performances in points (13), rebounds (9), Field goals made (5) and minutes played (37). Paez scored 11 points and also had season highs in rebounds (8) and minutes played (38).

Monday’s game against the Cougars was originally scheduled for Jan. 6th but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the SIUE’s program. The Govs will host the Murray State Racers in the Dunn Center on Feb. 3rd for Monocle Society Day.