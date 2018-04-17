Govs Fall Short to Gamecocks

APSU Softball could not get passed the Jacksonville State Gamecocks as they lost in a double header. APSU met the Gamecocks Friday, at Cheryl Holt Field at Joe and Cathi Maynard Softball Stadium for a close Ohio Valley Conference matchup. The Govs lost to the defending conference champions by 2-1 and 5-3 results.

Morgan Rickell’s great pitching performance in game one and Kelsey Gross’s savage start proposed chances for APSU in both games. The Govs biggest downfall of the day was that they left 13 runs on base in two low-scoring games.

Friday, April 13, 3 p.m.

APSU 1, Jacksonville State 2

As predicted it was unmistakable the two pitchers would face-off in the first game of the day between the Govs and Gamecocks. Rickell was 12-6 as she struck out four of the first six batters she came up against. She gave up only six hits on her way to an 11 strikeout performance.

In the top of the third inning, Jacksonville State finally cracked the scoring spell on a two out error by the Govs to take the first lead of the game, 0-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, APSU found a spot in the scoring column. Brooke Pfefferle scored from third base on an infield hit by Bailey Shorter. Shorter lead the Govs with two hits.

The Gamecocks found home plate again which proved to be the game-winning score in the top of the seventh inning. APSU took a strike in the L column, 1-2.

Friday, April 13, 5 p.m.

APSU 3, Jacksonville State 5

Jacksonville State started off with a score in the top of the first inning putting the Gamecocks up, 0-1. The Govs answered back and took the lead in the bottom of the second, their first and only lead of the game. Carly Mattson and Kendall Vedder scored on a throwing error by Jacksonville State, putting APSU up 2-1.

In the top of the third the defending champions tied the game 2-2 and took the lead for the rest of the game in the fourth scoring not once but twice to go up 2-4.

In the bottom of the same inning APSU cut the lead to 3-4 with Mattson’s eighth homer of the season. Unfortunately, Jacksonville State found home base again to close out the game in the top of the seventh inning. APSU lost to Jacksonville State, 3-5.

Kacet Acree led the Govs with two hits.

The Govs hit the road for a non-conference doubleheader at Samford next Wednesday.