Clarksville Academy quarterback commits to APSU

Joseph A. Palmer 4 days ago Football, News, Sports Leave a comment 463 Views

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (ESPN CLARKSVILLE) – Clarksville Academy quarterback Bryce Robinson has committed to play football for Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Bryce is currently in his senior year at Clarksville Academy. He tweeted about an offer from the university earlier this week, and the tweet exploded with congratulations from coaches and sports personalities across the region. On Wednesday morning, just two days after his scholarship offer, he tweeted again about his decision to commit.

Robinson is coached by JD Sellars at Clarksville Academy. He is a standout player who has racked up several awards and wins throughout his high school career.

Bryce is the son of Mike and Rhonda Robinson of Clarksville, TN.

