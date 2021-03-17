The Marvel Cinematic Universe has met with significant drought after the end of the film universe’s fourth phase with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

However, over a year later, Marvel is back on track with their cinematic universe, with this year premiering not only their next set of films, but also series exclusive to the Disney+ streaming service.

The first of these series is WandaVision, which premiered on Disney+ on January 15.

WandaVision features Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Vision, played by Paul Bettany, and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The series starts off in what appears to be a sitcom reminiscent to ones from the 1950s for some unexplained reason, and to add more to this strangeness, Vision, who was destroyed by Thanos after having the mind stone extracted in Avengers: Infinity War, is alive and well in the show.

With its lighthearted sitcom setting and comedic value, WandaVision showcases what appears to be a friendly spin-off series as if it was from another universe; however, as the series progresses, secrets are revealed that there is more to the show than just being a sitcom.

WandaVision is a nice change in variety for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its vintage sitcom setting, showing that the genre still has its charm and enjoyment.

So far, season one of the series has delivered something new and unique for each episode, ranging from a change in time and setting for the sitcom, new characters introduced and some familiar faces from the Cinematic Universe.

Fans of the comics will also be happy to know that there are quite a few references and easter eggs in the series paying homage to said comics.

Although the final episode of the season premiered on Friday, March 5, the show still delivered so many plot twists and surprising reveals which Marvel fans will enjoy.

The series also leads into the events of the upcoming 2022 film Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character.

WandaVision is only the beginning for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as fans will also be treated to other upcoming Marvel Series on Disney+ such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and more in the coming months of this year, in addition to films such as Black Widow, Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home which will also be premiering throughout 2021 and more to follow next year.