On February 17, Nintendo released another Direct with news on new games and upcoming content for the Nintendo Switch.



Gamers will be looking forward to an exciting year for games in addition to games coming out in 2022.



To start off, Nintendo revealed two new characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.



Xenoblade Chronicles is an action RPG originally released for the Nintendo Wii on April 6, 2012, with a sequel being released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017.



With a humorous cinematic presentation, Nintendo never fails when it comes to delivering announcements of new characters for their ongoing crossover fighting game series.



While Xenoblade Chronicles Shulk already represents the series for Smash Bros., these new characters from the same series will be released as downloadable content for the game sometime in March.



Old school gamers will be happy to know that Legend of Mana, a PlayStation JRPG released in the year 2000 developed by Square Enix (known at the time as Squaresoft), will be getting an upscaled remastered re-release for the Nintendo Switch on June 24 this year.



Capcom’s next entry in its ongoing Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Rise, will release on the Nintendo Switch on March 26 next month, featuring a new story, new characters and new monsters to hunt.



Speaking of old school gamers and Capcom, more classics will be releasing on the Switch in the coming months.



Capcom Arcade Stadium, which is available now, is a compilation of classic Capcom games such as Street Fighter II, Ghouls N’ Ghosts, Strider and more.



Some games in the compilation are available now while others can be purchased through game packs.



Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse, a cult classic originally released for the Original Xbox in 2005, will rise from the dead on the Nintendo Switch on March 16, 2021.



Stubbs the Zombie will also release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Next up is Nintendo’s latest entry in the Mario Golf series, Mario Golf Super Rush.



Super Rush is the first console Mario Golf game since Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour for the Nintendo GameCube released in 2003.



Along with playing as famous characters from the Mario franchise, players can also play as their Mii and can partake in the game’s new story mode.



In addition to having regular controls, the game will support motion controls with players using the JoyCon to simulate a golf club.



Super Rush will also include new game modes such as Speed Golf, where up to four players play golf at the same time; each player tees off and races to their golf ball to hit it off again.



Players can use different power ups to help them progress.



Mario Golf Super Rush tees off onto Nintendo Switch June 25, 2021.



Animal Crossing fans, get ready to customize your island even more as new content is on the way.



To celebrate Mario’s 35th Anniversary, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be receiving Mario themed content through an update on February 25.



The update will include Mario themed furniture, clothing and decorations for one’s island which can be purchased on the islands shop.



Next is Project Triangle Strategy, a new game currently in development by Square Enix.



Being developed by the same team who made Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler, Project Triangle Strategy tells the story of three kingdoms and the main protagonist must find balance between the three kingdoms.



Players actions, choices and dialogue will affect the story in many ways.



Project Triangle Strategy is slated for release sometime in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.



Almost ten years after its release on the Nintendo Wii, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will receive a high definition re-release for the Switch.



Along with upscaled graphics, the game will not only have it’s motion controlled gameplay style return with the use of JoyCons but also will be having a new option with button controls for those who prefer the classic playstyle.



With button controls, players will instead use the right thumbstick to control sword attacks rather than using motion controls.



Skyward Sword HD, along with new Zelda themed JoyCons, will release on July 16 this year.



Finally, Splatoon’s third entry in the series will release next year, with new weapons, stages, customization options and story.



With new games coming out along with re-releases of older titles among other games such as the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Fall Guys and much more, the Nintendo Switch is looking at a highly anticipated 2021-2022.