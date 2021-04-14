I decided to make one last piece instead of my initial two articles this school year to express my gratitude.

I wish to thank TAS Editors-In-Chief Maisie Williams (2020-2021) and Ashley (2018-2019 and 2019-2020) for making this happen. I also wanted to express my gratitude to TAS despite my overall absence during 2020-2021 academic year. Lastly, I wish to thank readers of the blog.

Moving forward, this is my final article for Peay Twister. I formally accepted the offer for Master’s program for Meteorology so that’s my path forward.

I really wanted to thank Kelsey Story, our photographer and my friend, for helping me join initially join The All State.

Ivy MacDaniel is a trained spotter and weather enthusiast who spent years enjoying learning about the weather. She provides her thoughts and commentaries (sometimes with light humor) for Peay Twister’s Wacky Weather.

The Peay Twister blog, also known as Peay Twister’s Wacky Weather blog began in 2018 and is to knowledge The All State’s first weather-focused blog.

To see past stories from Peay Twister visit theallstate.org/category/ptww/page/12/.