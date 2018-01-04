Dean of College of Arts and Letters Dixie Webb to step down

According to TheGovSays, Dixie Webb has resigned as Dean of the College of Arts and Letters.

Professor Barry Jones, chair of the APSU Department of Art + Design, has agreed to serve as interim dean and Tony Morris, associate professor of art history, will serve as interim chair of the Department of Art + Design.

In a letter to campus sent out today by Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Rex Gandy he clarifies Webb’s resignation.

“I wanted to take a moment to recognize Dr. Webb’s achievements in her tenure as both an interim and full-time dean of the college,” Gandy said. “I am happy to report that Dr. Webb plans to return to the Department of Art + Design, where she will resume her professorial duties.”

The letter also states Webb has been a member of the APSU community for 25 years serving in various capacities.

“Dr. Webb is a well-respected academic among the faculty, and she is often recognized for her kind, approachable demeanor,” Gandy said.

President Alisa White also spoke about Webb in the letter saying that she is “pleased” by her decision to stay at APSU.

“Dr. Webb is a tremendously kind and caring person who is compassionate about students and colleagues,” White said. “Her knowledge of art history and related subjects, combined with her warm personality, are a tremendous asset to the University and I am pleased that she will continue to serve the University in her role as a faculty member in the Department of Art + Design.”

APSU will launch a national search for a permanent dean Fall 2018.