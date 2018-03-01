Cougars dismiss APSU from OVC Quarterfinals

Early in the first half senior senior guard Bri Williams could be heard shouting for the Govs to get focused in their Ohio Valley Conference quarterfinal match with SIUE.

However, the Govs failed to find their footing on a gloomy afternoon in Evansville, Indiana.

APSU Women’s basketball (16-13; 9-9 Ohio Valley Conference) careened out of the 2018 OVC Tournament in a quarterfinal tilt with three seeded SIUE on Thursday, March 1.

“I am dissapointed. I thought we had three good days of practice.” said APSU Women;’s Basketball Head Coach Dave Midlick. “I give credit to SIUE. They are one of the more physical teams in this league.”

In front of a minuscule crowd, SIUE racked the Govs 76-43.

The Govs, dawning their red and white, shot a freezing 25 percent from the court. The best mark the Govs average was a 31 percent field goal rate in the fourth quarter.

At the end of one APSU trailed SIUE 20-10. The Cougars then took control of the game, blasting by APSU with a 25-5 run throughout the second frame.

With 3:05 remaining in the second quarter APSU finally got on the board before entering the locker room down 45-15.

Offensively, the Govs performed better in the second half, but SIUE had already put the contest to bed.

Brianne Alexander and Miya Leflore led the Govs in scoring with seven points respectively.

APSU closes the door on their 2018 season. The Cougars advance to the OVC Semifinals where they will take on two seeded UT Martin on Friday, March 1.