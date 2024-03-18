Center fielder John Bay makes a catch as Austin Peay State University wins two of three games in an Atlantic Sun Conference series against Lipscomb in Nashville over the weekend. Photo | Lexie Crawford, APSU Athletics

Austin Peay State University played its first three Atlantic Sun Conference games against Limpscomb over the weekend. The Governors beat the defending ASUN champs in two of the three games and improved their record to 13-6, 2-1 ASUN for the season.

In the first game, APSU first baseman Harrison Brown and center fielder John Bay hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning. The Govs loaded the bases in the first, third, sixth, and ninth innings but only capitalized once with a sacrifice fly by Bay in the ninth to provide the Govs last run in the 5-3 loss.

Starting Pitcher Andrew Devine only allowed one run in his fourth straight win as starting pitcher in game two. Devine Struck out seven batters in only 81 pitches to end the game early in a 12-1 APSU run-rule win. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar took care of business on the other side of the ball recording a home run and eight RBI in four hits.

Home runs came early and often for the Govs in the series’ final game. Left fielder Clayton Gray hit the first of six APSU home runs during the 11-6 victory. Third baseman Brody Szako tacked on two home runs of his own to secure the Govs the 13th win.

APSU returns home on Tuesday to face Southeast Missouri at Raymond C. Hand Park.