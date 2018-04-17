APSU Baseball hosts EKU

APSU (20-15, 10-6 OVC) continues to look impressive against Ohio Valley Conference competition as they hosted The Colonels of Eastern Kentucky University in Clarksville, Tennessee on Friday, April 13, for a double header, and Sunday, April 15.

The Govs started off Friday the 13th with a bit of luck on their side taking both games.

Friday, April 13, 2 p.m.

APSU 18, EKU 15

Game 1 was nothing short of explosive as both teams combined for 33 runs as the Govs took a narrow 18-15 win.

First baseman Parker Phillips was part of the huge scoring outburst, scoring three home runs in the first game.

The Govs trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the first-inning.

Phillips’s first home run of the day came in the form of a grand slam to give APSU a 4-3 lead.

The Govs got seven runs in during the bottom of the first in part to defensive errors by the Colonels.

The Govs found themselves leading in the second-inning, 7-4 before extending that lead off of another Phillips’ home run.

The Govs scored two runs in the third inning and four in the fourth, leading 14-5 entering the sixth-inning.

The Colonels batted in five runs between the sixth and seventh-inning while APSU only brought one runner across the plate.

The Govs got in three runs in the eighth to jump out 18-10 entering the final inning.

The Colonels tried to make the game interesting batting in five runs in the top of the ninth, however they fell just short.

Friday, April 13, 5:30 p.m.

APSU 11, EKU 9

Game 2 saw plenty of fireworks as well as the Govs fought off the Colonels to take the 11-9 victory on Friday.

APSU entered the bottom of the second tied 0-0 before batting in four runs to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

The big day continued for Parker Phillips who hit his fourth home run of the day in the second-inning.

Both teams traded blows in the fourth, however, APSU came out of the inning leading 7-2.

After a barrage of hits from the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The Colonels jumped out to a 9-7 lead, however APSU battled back to score three runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh, and one in the eighth to secure their second victory of the day.

Sunday, April 15

APSU 5, EKU 8

The Govs and Colonels closed the three-game series on Sunday.

This time, the Colonels caught fire first, leading 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth-inning. The Govs finally answered back, scoring two runs to close out the sixth.

In the seventh-inning the Colonels and Govs each traded three runs batted in.

The Govs held off EKU in the top of the eighth-inning without allowing a run.

The Govs were unable to answer, and trailed heading into the ninth inning down 6-5.

The Colonels scored two runs in the top of ninth to take an 8-5 lead.

APSU was unable to answer back and fell short of a series sweep.

APSU’s next action will be against Morehead State on the road next weekend Friday, April 20 through Sunday, April 22.