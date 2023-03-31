Newton Military Family Resource Center Photo by The All State

On Wednesday, nine soldiers were killed after two Black Hawk helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division crashed in a field near Fort Campbell, KY.

Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari informed faculty, staff and students in an email sent out late Friday afternoon.

One of the soldiers on the aircraft was Staff Sgt. Joshua Caleb Gore, an Austin Peay State University student, and another of the soldiers, Warrant Officer Aaron Healy once attended Austin Peay.

Staff Sgt. Gore was enrolled as a junior at the Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell. He was 26 years old and a general studies major with a concentration in survey of health and a minor in military science.

Warrant Officer Healy last attended Austin Peay in 2015, studying liberal arts. He was 32 years old.

“This loss profoundly affects our region, especially our campus community,” Licari said. “Staff Sgt. Gore and Warrant Officer Healy, along with seven other service members, paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of our fallen service members.”

If any member of APSU needs help coping with the situation please contact Student Counseling Services at 931-221-6162 or the Mental Health Crisis line at 855-274-7471.







