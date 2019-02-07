APSU set for conference clash with Cougars at home

Coming off what is arguably their biggest win of the season, APSU will look to continue their defensive-focused trend.

Scoring has been no obstacle for the Govs (16-7, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Averaging 82.3 points per game, APSU has been hot from the floor.

However, the squad has had defensive struggles in Head Coach Matt Figger’s second season in charge. Opponents have averaged over 70 points per game when facing the Govs.

APSU has cleaned that up in their last two games, allowing an average 68.5 points this past weekend. Additionally, the Govs held both teams under their season scoring average.

Working against that will be David McFarland as APSU will have the task of stopping him and the SIU Edwardsville Cougars (8-14, 4-6 OVC) for the second time this season.

McFarland leads the soon-to-be visitors in points with 315 while junior guard Tyresse Williford leads points per game with a 14.6 mark across the 22 games played this season.

Last time these two squads met, Jan. 17 in Edwardsville, it was Cameron Williams who did the most damage. The freshman guard dished out 16 points, well above his 10.8 point average, and seven rebounds.

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris brings a deep squad with him, one that knocked down 23 bench points in the previous meeting.

In the previous meeting, Terry Taylor dominated for the Govs, scoring his career high with 33 points.

The difference for APSU last time was their inside damage. The Govs outscored their previous hosts by 20 points in the paint, matching their fifth highest overall mark and second high conference mark for the category this season.

APSU’s strong scoring rate favors the hosts in this matchup as they look to stay in the top position of the OVC.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.

OVC Standings

1) Belmont (17-4, 8-2)

2) Mu**ay St. (17-4, 8-2)

3) APSU (16-7, 8-2)

4) Jacksonville St. (16-7, 8-2)

5) Eastern Illinois (13-10, 6-4)

6) Morehead St. (9-14, 5-5)

7) SIU Edwardsville (8-14, 4-6)

8) Tennessee St. (7-15, 4-6)

9) Eastern Kentucky (10-13, 3-7)

10) Tennessee Tech (7-16, 3-7)

11) Southeast Missouri (7-16, 2-8)

12) UT Martin (6-15, 1-9)

OVC Schedule

Thursday, February 7

Belmont at Eastern Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Morehead State, 6:35 p.m. (ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois at Murray State, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jacksonville State at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN+)

SIUE at Austin Peay, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, February 9



Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Belmont at Morehead State, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois at Austin Peay, 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jacksonville State at Southeast Missouri, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Eastern Kentucky, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN3)

SIUE at Murray State, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)