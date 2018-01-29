Home / Sports / APSU Competes in Samford Invitational
APSU Sports Information

APSU Competes in Samford Invitational

Riley Grubbs 1 hour ago Sports, Track

APSU Track and Field competed in the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 20.

During the trip, junior Savannah Amato broke the school’s record for pole vaulting, shattering the previous record of 4.13m with 4.15m, while also coming in first place.

The previous record had been held for eight years before Saturday’s competition.

Along with Amato’s performance, fellow junior Dascha Hix was runner up in the pole vault coming in with a 3.65m

Senior Gretchen Rosch and freshman Morgan Bradley came in fourth and fifth respectively.

In the 60 meter hurdles, freshman Lennex Walker came in third place.

APSU also performed well in the longer distance events as well, with Amelia Thiesing finishing third in the 400 meter event.

 

