Govs compete with big names in Vulcan Invitational

APSU track and field participated in the Vulcan Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Jan. 12.

This vigorous competition lasted all day and was the Govs first look into the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships.

The Govs enjoyed 14 top 10 finishes, with yet another pole vault win highlighting the weekend performance.

Sophomore Sabrina Richman saw her performance win the second heat of the 400m dash by nearly two seconds and finishing fourth overall with a 55.78 mark.

Not only did Richman come out on top in the event, but junior Amelia Thiesing also turned in a top-10 showing, finishing tenth overall at 58.51.

“I was very pleased with our efforts today,” Molnar said to letsgopeay.com. “We had a tough week of practice, and this was definitely a step up in terms of competition, with several SEC and Power 5 [group of 5 teams.] We didn’t back down at all.”

Junior Tymeitha Tolbert placed fifth in the 60m dash with a 7.64 mark.

In the short hurdles, both Lennex Walker, 8.87, and Camaryn McClelland, 8.90, advanced to the finals, finishing seventh and eighth.

Senior Savannah Amato won the pole vault, equaling her season-best with a 3.95m mark; Dascha Hix placed fourth with a 3.80m height, with sophomore Morgan Bradley seventh at 3.35m.

In the jumps, junior Maya Perry-Grimes earned a runner-up showing in the triple with an 11.37m leap.

Despite the Govs placing in multiple competitions Molnar continues stressing that practice is needed.

“Now we have to step up during the next couple of weeks of practice and take it to another level. Saturday goes is determined by what you do Monday-through-Friday,” Molnar told letsgopeay.com. “We need to keep piling up good weeks of practice.”

The Govs will keep the indoor session going this weekend with a return to Nashville for the Vanderbilt Invitational on Jan. 18-19.

The full results of the 2019 UAB Vulcan Invitational are available here.