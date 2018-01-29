Home / Sports / Track takes on Thundering Herd Invitational

The Govs competed in the fourth annual Thundering Herd Invitational this past weekend on Jan. 27.

The Govs placed seventh out of twelve competing schools with a score of 40.5, finishing right behind Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State.

Sophomore, Tymeitha Tolbert finished second place in the finals of the 60m dash with a time of 7.86.

In the 60m hurdles event, freshman Lennex Walker qualified second, and hit 8.70 to finish third place.

During the 400m race, Sabrina Richman finished sixth place with a personal best of 57.79.

Junior Dascha Hix finished as the runner-up in the pole vaulting competition.

The Govs next stop will be in Carbondale Indiana next week as the compete in the Don Denoon Invitational.

