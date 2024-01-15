Photo by Carlee Klutts | THE ALL STATE

Austin Peay State University has announced that in-person classes are canceled for Tuesday, January 16. The university will shift to remote operation, and continue online classes as normal.

In the email announcement sent out Monday evening, the university said that only inclement weather-essential employees will need to report to campus on the 16th.

Both Resident Life and Dining Services will be open on the 16th. For updates, the university encouraged students to check text, email, the university’s website and their main phone line, 931-221-7011.

On Monday morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation made a Facebook post encouraging people to avoid travel in the weather conditions unless necessary.