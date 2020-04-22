After one season in Clarksville, APSU guard Jordyn Adams has announced his decision to test the waters of the NBA draft.

The Governors guard announced his decision Monday, April 13 via his twitter account.

Adams averaged 17.4 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in his freshman season at APSU, ranking fourth among all division one freshman in points per game.

“Thank you Austin Peay State University, coaches, teammates, trainers, and staff for believing in me and just giving me a chance,” Adams said in his announcement. “To the Austin Peay basketball family I can’t thank you enough for the endless love you shown me throughout this season.”

The guard’s play earned him countless postseason awards, beginning with an All-OVC first team selection to pair with the conference’s Freshman of the Year award.

Along with the Ohio Valley nominations, Adams secured one of 31 spots on the All-Freshman team for Collegeinsider.com as well as the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District team.

The freshman notes that he will be maintaining his eligibility while declaring for the draft. This means, if Adams does not like his draft stock, he has the option to return to APSU. The deadline for a player to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15.

Adams accredited head coach Matt Figger for the development of his athletic capabilities.

“I would say coach Figger,” He said. I give him a lot of credit in developing me. He coached me hard in practice, sat with him throughout the season, had talks with him. He knew what I needed to do to get better, he kept me level-headed, coached me hard and believed in me.”

Following the decision to enter the draft, the guard mentioned to have heard interest from NBA teams already, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies reaching out to former high school coach Joe Sigler.

Adams claims that he has received nothing but support not only from his teammates, but from players across the OVC.

“A few (teammates) reached out to me and they were all happy for me,” Adams said. “Even guys I competed against in the league reached out to me and told me they’re proud of me. They’re all happy about it.”

In the event that Adams is to remain in the draft, the guard mentioned the connection to his teammates as to what he will remember most about being a Governor: “My teammates,” He said. “We had a real good bond, all of us. That’s what I would miss the most.”

The draft is scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in New York.