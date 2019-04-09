2019 SGA Ratification

As spring semester comes to an end, Student Government Association (SGA) welcomes their newly elected Senate.

Voting closed on Thursday, April 4 and results were announced the following Friday.

Sydney Hawkins competed against two other candidates for president but won with 348 votes.

For Executive Secretary, Elijah Mcghee won with an overwhelming 450 votes.

Kito Aruh ran unopposed and won the vice president position.

Hawkins has previous experience with SGA, even serving as Student Tribunal Justice for a time.

With her newfound title, she intends to foster a greater connection between the Senate and APSU students.

“I want every student at Austin Peay to know that they have students and more importantly, their peers, advocating for them in many ways,” Hawkins said,

For College of Arts and Letters, Mona Lane and Zack Hudson were elected as Senators.

Lauren Wood was chosen as Senator of College of Behavioral and Health Sciences. Heather Haun and Jonathan Jeanis were selected as Senators for the College of Business.

The Senators of College of Education will be Brandon Brown and Taylar Hastings. For College of Science and Mathematics, Alexandria Banta and Larry Zelaya were elected.

For Sophomore Senator Janesa Wine was elected. Although unopposed, Wine expressed great excitement about her position.

She said “With this position, I represent the Sophomore class. However, when you are a member of SGA you represent the whole student body. I want to continue making this a better campus for each student.”

Jatavious Dotson, Kaitlin Hutson and Stephon Jenkins were elected as Junior Senators.

For Senior Senators, Ana C. Pla Rosario and Sierra Salandy were elected.

After ratification, Senator Pla Rosario said, “I look forward to working with everyone on student government to address some of the areas our community can improve on.”

Senator roles representing a college are delegated to two people.

Class Senator positions require three so a runoff will be held to fill the remaining seats. 713 students voted, making this year the second lowest turnout.

Nearly a thousand people cast their vote last year.