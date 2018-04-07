2018 SGA election results: Courtney Covington wins presidential race

SGA saw the highest number of votes since Spring 2016, with 990 votes. The Spring 2018 election process ended Friday at 4 p.m. with the ratification held in MUC 307. The election results are as follows:

College of Arts and Letters

*Chloe Ellis- 295

*Mona Lane- 655

College of Behavioral and Health Sciences

*Natalie Castillo- 4 write in votes

Lamarkus Day- 2 write in votes

*Travis Hausler- 571

College of Business

*Heather Haun- 468

*Gabriel Spring- 597

College of Education

*Katie Goosetree- 38 write in votes

*Keoshia Hudson- 11 write in votes

College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

*Alexandria Banta- 463

JoAnna Becker- 57

*Ana C Pla Rosario- 329

*Logan Turenske- 396

Sophomore Senator

*Jactavious Dotson- 496

*Elijah Mcghee- 490

*Stephon Jenkins- 406

Rebecca Thomack- 375

Christopher Stout- 292

Junior Senator

*Jakob Bertoni- 620

*Diamond Brant- 2 write in votes

*Jonathan Jeanis- 6 write in votes

Senior Senator

*William Cody- 441

*Dereka Jones- 658

*Jesus David Rivera Morales- 542

Executive Secretary

*Hailee Ann Crawford- 431

Lane Manley- 343

Vice President

*Trenton Delane- 601

President

*Courtney Covington- 370

Colin Crist- 325

Haley Palmeri- 261

(* denotes the election winners)