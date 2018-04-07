2018 SGA election results: Courtney Covington wins presidential race

SGA saw the highest number of votes since Spring 2016, with 990 votes. The Spring 2018 election process ended Friday at 4 p.m. with the ratification held in MUC 307. The election results are as follows:
College of Arts and Letters
*Chloe Ellis- 295
*Mona Lane- 655
College of Behavioral and Health Sciences
*Natalie Castillo- 4 write in votes
Lamarkus Day- 2 write in votes
*Travis Hausler- 571
College of Business
*Heather Haun- 468
*Gabriel Spring- 597
College of Education
*Katie Goosetree- 38 write in votes
*Keoshia Hudson- 11 write in votes
College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics
*Alexandria Banta- 463
JoAnna Becker- 57
*Ana C Pla Rosario- 329
*Logan Turenske- 396
Sophomore Senator
*Jactavious Dotson- 496
*Elijah Mcghee- 490
*Stephon Jenkins- 406
Rebecca Thomack- 375
Christopher Stout- 292
Junior Senator
*Jakob Bertoni- 620
*Diamond Brant- 2 write in votes
*Jonathan Jeanis- 6 write in votes
Senior Senator
*William Cody- 441
*Dereka Jones- 658
*Jesus David Rivera Morales- 542
Executive Secretary
*Hailee Ann Crawford- 431
Lane Manley- 343
Vice President
*Trenton Delane- 601
President
*Courtney Covington- 370
Colin Crist- 325
Haley Palmeri- 261
(* denotes the election winners)