You won’t have to go far to find some fun things to do during Fall Break, which starts this weekend at Austin Peay State University. | THE ALL STATE Graphic

Picture this: fall Break is fast approaching, and you’re excitedly preparing for the weekend. Only problem? You don’t have the money for some fancy trip out of state. So, you’re searching for an option that’s within your budget. Well, look no further than this list of three local activities for the long weekend, all of which feature free admission.

Artsville Fest – Oct. 5-7

Artsville is an annual festival held downtown that features a variety of local artists. They have a few different events to participate in, with the main date being this Saturday.

Possible expenses: Food, vendors and small donations to participate in votes and certain events (for example, admission to the Art Gala on Oct. 6 is in the form of a donation at the door).

Activities include live music, vendors, community art projects, art contests, a chalk walk and more.

More info can be found at artsvillefest.com

Downtown @ Sundown – Oct. 6.

A Pink Floyd tribute band named American Floyd will hold a free performance at Downtown Commons in Clarksville from 7 to 10 p.m.

Possible expenses: Food trucks and beverages. Outside food and drinks are allowed, besides alcohol.

Activities: Live music, bring something to sit on!

More information can be found at downtowncommons.org/events/list and at tnvacation.com/events/clarksville-downtown-sundown

Magic in the Park – Oct. 7