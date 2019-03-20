New Prices for Housing

It was proposed on March 14 and approved unanimously a day later that housing costs for all residents will change in the coming year.

This call for change was brought about when Housing was faced with vacancies in many dormitories across campus.

Resident life is a huge factor in APSU’s overall budget, and Housing recognized that vacancies were occurring because students saw the price tag and felt it was too high. However, while some prices are going down, others are going up.

Double occupancy rates will increase while single occupancy rates will decrease. The highest increase is expected to round out at $150, with many other changes across the board.

Dormitories like Sevier, Blount and Harvill and the apartments in Meacham and Two Rivers will see doubles increase from $2,900 to $3,040 and single will decrease from $4,140 to $3,800. Castle Heights, Erikson and Governor’s Terrace’s North and South doubles will increase $3,450 to $3,600 and singles will decrease from $5,100 to $4,500. Hand Village has a single change in that all rates will increase from $3,550 to $3,700.

These numbers may still face changes, but the overall increases and decreases will remain.

The price changes were introduced in hopes to fill vacancies across campus, and to bring more money to APSU. The increase in funds will allow more to be distributed to campus life and improve things from facilities to building necessities.

The Board of Trustees discussed installing elevators in several dorms, making them more accessible than ever before. They also discussed remodeling the bathrooms in Sevier, a change that would be welcomed by anyone.

The funding will go to many future projects that have yet to be determined, and overall, they will be dedicated to student life on campus. With 72 percent of all funding being allocated to salaries and benefits, any additional funds will be responsible for new and improved integrations for students and faculty alike.

Paying more money for housing may be a financial strain, but all students can rest easy knowing that their money will be used for the improvement of facilities on campus and ideally make their lives more comfortable overall.