One of three suspended APSU women’s basketball players has also been charged with shoplifting.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, guard Kasey Kidwell was cited for theft of property in the form of shoplifting.

According to a Clarksville Police report, Kidwell improperly scanned 10 items at the Walmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, reportedly replacing the merchandise with items of lesser value. Kidwell then passed the store’s point of sale, taking merchandise valued at $59.29. Loss prevention officer Matthew Campbell proceeded to notify law enforcement.

She was arrested and charged Nov. 16 for five counts of shoplifting on Nov. 16. Kidwell was later released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County General Sessions on Dec. 14.

The guard’s charges have not been officially linked to the athletic department’s statement regarding the indefinite suspension of Ella Sawyer, Kidwell and Tahanee Bennell.

Kidwell started in 24 contests for the Governors last season, averaging 4.2 points and one steal per game. The trio’s suspension leaves the program without a third of their offensive production in scoring from a year ago.

The suspension of the three women was announced in a statement by Gerald Harrison, director of athletics. The suspension was effective Monday.

“Each player’s suspension is due to a violation of team and athletics department policy but is not coronavirus related,” according to the statement.

When asked for further comment, Harrison and the athletic department declined to discuss the arrest or the suspensions.