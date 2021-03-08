APSU athletics announced on Monday, March 8 that David Midlick’s contract will not be renewed. CARDER HENRY | APSU ATHLETICS

After six seasons at the helm, the APSU women’s basketball program is moving forward without head coach David Midlick.

Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison announced in a release on Monday, March 8 that the coach’s contract will not be renewed.

“I want to thank David and Leslie for their contributions to Austin Peay women’s basketball for the last six years,” said Harrison. “Under his leadership, our student-athletes have competed admirably in the Ohio Valley Conference and become leaders in the classroom and the community.

“That being said, I believe it is time for our women’s basketball student-athletes to take the next step as part of our ‘Total Gov Concept’ and excel on the floor as well as in the classroom and the community. Therefore, we will not renew Coach Midlick’s contract at the end of this term and will begin a national search for the next leader of Austin Peay Women’s Basketball.”

Midlick compiled an 85-88 record over his tenure in Clarksville — including six consecutive trips to the OVC Tournament — but never made it past the first round. The Governors were 12-11 in 2020-21 and were eliminated in the opening round by Belmont.

“Honored to have been the women’s basketball coach at Austin Peay for the past [six] years,” the coach said in a Twitter post. “Proud that we never had a losing OVC season and made [six] straight tournament appearances. President White and Derek van der Merwe, thank you for entrusting me with the program.

“My coaches-thank you for your dedication to me and especially the student athletes. You worked so hard behind the scenes to make our women better players and people. My players-thank you for representing Austin Peay at a high level on and off the floor. I have so many great memories of you all.”

His most successful season came last year, where the Govs earned an 18-12 record — most since a 23-win campaign in 2004. He replaced former APSU and Clarksville Academy coach Carrie Daniels in 2015.

The program graduates five seniors this year and currently has five players who have already committed for the fall.