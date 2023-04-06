Head Coach Brittany Young coaches team during timeout Photo by Hannah Thompson | The All State

Record breaking women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young is remaining a Gov through the 2027-28 season which was announced by APSU vice president as well as the Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison on Wednesday.

Coach Young has set the bar high for the Govs in just two seasons earning 20 wins during her first season in Clarksville, following fourth place in the ASUN and 8 postseason recognitions in her second.

Young coached the Govs in the 2022-23 season being named one of the nations best defensive units that finished top 25 in Division 1 with program highs of scoring defense (56.3, 24th) and three-point percentage defense (.259, 13th).

The success of the program exceeded far beyond the court and into the classroom.

The program achieved a program record of 3.567 team GPA during Fall 2022. Along with the record team GPA, 17 athletes were named to the Dean’s list and 21 athletes named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

In a statement released from APSU Athletics Young said, “The best days of our program lie ahead because there are few things that can disrupt a group of individuals on one accord, working towards a common goal.”