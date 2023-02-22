On Feb. 1 National Signing Day, Head Coach Scotty Walden scored 22 recruits. Among those were eight three-star recruits with three of them ranking the highest recruits in program history.
Among the three-star recruits were four Division I transfers as followed: linebacker Matthew Flint (Western KY) , wide receiver Brenan Hawkins (Kansas State), defensive back Benji Johnson (New Mexico) and wide receiver Khatib Lyles (North Texas).
Prep Rank three-star recruits included three in-state recruits: defensive back Jeremiah Collins (Oakland HS), running back Marquez Taylor (McKenzie HS), athlete Courtland Simmons (Davidson Academy) and running back Kaden Williams (St. James HS) in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
The highest recruits in program history according to 274sports.com include Jeremiah Collins (.8736 composite), Taylor (.8478 composite) and McKinney (.8467 composite).
Thursday, Walden finished his coaching staff for the season as well with an addition of co-offensive coordinator Jared Kaster, along with three new assistant coaches: Aaron Foster, Seth McDonald and JaJuan Dulaney.
Walden also promoted assistant coach Jourdan McNeill to Run Game Coordinator.
The first-ever meeting between the Govs and Louisville has been included in the 2024 schedule. This open season game will take place Aug. 31 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
