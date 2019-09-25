Ohio Valley Conference Defense back of the week Kordell Jackson has been securing his spot since Oct. 2018.
Kordell has been progressing here at APSU since the start of his collegiate career. As a freshman Jackson played in all 12 games and impressed early with six starts in the first seven games of the year.
Jackson also led the Govs with seven passes broken up and despite playing in the defensive backfield, he became a threat in the offensive backfield by finishing third on the squad with three sacks. Jackson has been an outstanding prospect for APSU who has learned to grow and mature with his game.
“I play hard and make up for any mistakes I’ve made,” Jackson said.
In his sophomore year, Jackson played in 10 games and started eight at the Nickelback spot and finished tied for eighth on the team with 32 total tackled.
He also had a season-high seven tackles, including 2.0 for loss, and an interception against Eastern Kentucky.
“I’ve gotten bigger, stronger and faster since I first got here,” Jackson said.
As of now, Jackson shows the potential to be one of the most outstanding defense backs APSU has had. Continuing his passion for football, Jackson would like to coach college football after he graduates.
Jackson’s motivation to keep pushing every day is his mom.
“My “why” is my mom and that’s the only person I think about in hard times,” Jackson said.
Going into the next game against East Tennesse, Jackson plans to uphold his title as OVC Defense back of the week and take home a win.
