Tennessee Titans owner, Amy Adams Strunk and general manager, Ran Carthon have finalized a deal to bring Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator, Brian Callahan, on board as their new head coach after firing Mike Vrabel on Jan. 9. Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press
The Tennessee Titans hired Cincinnati Bengal’s offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan, as their new head coach Wednesday, Jan 24. after Mike Vrabel was fired Jan. 9. The search, conducted by owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Ran Carthon, lasted two-weeks and as many as 10 potential candidates were interviewed.
Callahan is the sixth coach to lead the Titans since their move from Houston to Tennessee in 1997. He also interviewed for positions with the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons. He will follow in the footsteps of Jeff Fisher, Mike Munchak, Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey and Vrabel.
Vrabel spent six seasons with the Titans and was just fired two days after the end of their 2023 season where the Titans finished 6-11 making this back-to-back losing seasons for the Titans.
Callahan started his career in 2010 as a coaching assistant with the Denver Broncos. He became the quarterback coach to the Detroit Lions in Feb. 2016 and the Oakland Raiders in Jan. 2018. The Bengals hired him a year later in 2019 as the offensive coordinator. Callahan helped lead the Bengals offense to the Super Bowl in 2021.
He’s coached great quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Peyton Manning. With multiple Super Bowl trips under his belt, Callahan will now look to quarterback Will Levis to help turn the Titans’ offense around to add the Titans to the list of Super Bowl champions.
Leave a Reply