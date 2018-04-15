Tailor Y. Career – References

Dear Tailor,

I am currently applying for a job, and the application is asking for a reference page. What is this, and how do I go about making one?

Sincerely,

Reference-less

Dear Reference-less,

A reference page is a list of contacts who have agreed to endorse you and your skills to potential employers. Interviewers may contact your references to gain information on your work ethic in the past and develop a better idea of whether you would succeed in the position you are seeking.

Your reference page should never be included on your resume. It should be on a separate piece of paper with a header that matches the header of your resume. A reference should include the individual’s name, position title, organization, phone number, and email address. You should also include a brief description of your relationship with the reference and how long you have known them. Include between 3 and 5 references on your reference page.

When choosing references, consider your relationship with each individual. Top choices for references are typically past or current employers, supervisors, or colleagues. If you do not have much work experience, consider using professors, coaches, or advisors as references. Avoid listing family and friends as references, as they typically have not seen you in a work environment and would normally say good things about you anyway (at least you hope). Before listing anyone on your reference page, ask them for permission. You want your references to have a well-thought-out answer if they are contacted by your potential employer.

Best Regards,

Tailor Y. Career