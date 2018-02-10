Tailor Y. Career – Job Searches

Dear Tailor,

I am a senior here at APSU, and I am struggling finding a job in my major for after I graduate. I do not know where to even start looking. Can you give me some ideas on how to find job opportunities so I’m not wasting my degree?

Sincerely,

Job Seeker

Dear Job Seeker,

You have come to the right place! The Office of Career Services’ mission is to assist students in making a successful transition from academia to the world of work by equipping them with the tools to take ownership of their professional and personal development for lifelong career satisfaction. With that being said, we offer many services and tools to help you find the best job for you!

We host many career fairs throughout the semester. The Nashville Area Career Fair will be on February 22nd from 2-5 p.m. and the Teacher Recruitment Fair from 4-7 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. The 2018 Spring Career & Internship Fair will be on March 22nd from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. in. The Law School Gala will be held on March 27th from 10-12pm. There will be a School of Nursing Fair on April 3rd from 10am-1pm. The College of Business Career Connections Fair will be on April 11th from 10am-1pm. All on campus career fairs will be held in the MUC Ballroom. As you can see, we offer many opportunities for students to network with potential employers.

The state of Tennessee offers a job-seeking service titled Jobs4TN. Jobs4TN connects Tennessee residents with employers seeking to fill positions throughout the state. The Office of Career Services offers a similar service for our students called Jobs4Govs which you can access here.

While you are seeking a job, it is important to make sure you are the best candidate you can possibly be. We offer a variety of workshops throughout the semester that cover topics from networking to thank you letters. To see the complete schedule of events for spring 2018, click here.

If you or anyone you know has questions related to Career Services, contact us at (931)-221-6544 or email us at careerservices@apsu.edu, and we will be glad to help you!

Best Regards,

Tailor Y. Career