Students pose with stuffed teddy bears at “Stuffed with Pride.” RICKY BIRCHFIELD | THE ALL STATE

Students stuffed rainbow teddy bears and unicorns during an LGBTQ+ History Month celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Govs Programming Council, the Sexuality and Gender Alliance and the Office of Student Life and Engagement hosted “Stuffed with Pride” on Tuesday. The event featured a presentation and refreshments alongside the stuffing.

LGBTQ+ History Month runs through the entire month of October. It is an observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of gay rights and other movements.

Abigayle Parsons, the GPC’s diversity and variety chair, said the council wanted to host an event to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month and LGBTQ+ Center Awareness Day, which was Tuesday.

“We wanted to host an event so that students could come and show their pride,” Parsons said. “We have a little bear for them that they get to stuff themselves and take home, and we had some refreshments for them and then a presentation that tells them a little bit about the history.”

