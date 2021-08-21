Students gather during Friday’s Glowchella concert. JON NELSON | THE ALL STATE

The Govs Programming Council drew a significantly sized crowd for its glow-in-the-dark concert on Friday.

Described as a “music festival-themed interactive dance party”, Glowchella drew hundreds to the university’s intramural field Friday night. It was part of this year’s Austin Peay Experience (APEX) weekend, where new and returning students are welcomed back to campus before classes begin.

The three-hour dance and paint party came less than two weeks after APSU President Michael Licari reinstated an indoor mask requirement for students and staff this fall.

View the full video from the concert below.