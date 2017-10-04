Soccer struggles in OVC weekend

APSU soccer failed to earn a point in their Ohio Valley Conference Weekend Action on Friday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Oct 1. The Govs (7-5-1, 2-3-1 OVC) lost to Jacksonville State (4-7-2, 1-4 OVC) and Tennessee Tech (6-4-1, 3-1-1 OVC).

APSU began the weekend against the Gamecocks in Jacksonville, Alabama. Despite falling down 2-0 at halftime, it looked as if the Govs were going to rally and record a draw on the day. However, a Danielle Monroe shot deflecting off the left post in the 89th minute lifted JSU to their first conference win 3-2 over APSU.

APSU conceded two goals to Kayla Thompson in the first 15 minutes of the game. The Govs were active through the opening phases of the game, firing three shots on target.

APSU put themselves back on track in the second half behind a brace from Morgan Drawdy. The effort was Drawdy’s first multi-goal game for the red and white.

In the 59th minute Drawdy recorded her first goal of the game with a header onto Jade Dauriat’s cross. In the 85th minute Drwady drew the game level from the penalty spot.

APSU fell short to Tennessee Tech behind a 2-1 defeat. The Govs early offensive efforts paid off in the 3rd minute for a Shelby Stewart goal. Stewart’s goal was assisted by Jennifer Smith.

Despite the early goal, APSU was only to add three more shots on target throughout the entirety of the game.

The Golden Eagles changed the pace of the game through the 30-minute marl with a Nora Vicsek goal in the 32nd minute. Six minutes later TTU scored again from a Mayra Manzanal effort. The 38th minute goal turned out to be the game winner.