SGA Elections are March 29-31. Voting will be open from 9:00 a.m. Monday, March 29 through 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Ratification is April 1 at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

For executive council, current SGA President Kito Aruh is running for reelection. There is no one running against him.

“I have been honored to serve as Austin Peay’s Student Body President for the 2020-2021 academic year. This year has been tough to say the least but has taught me true resilience and enabled me with the ability to persevere. I am so passionate about Austin Peay and still have so much to accomplish as its leader,” Aruh said. “I am dedicated, determined, and experienced to continue to lead the student body in the right direction. Austin Peay has changed my life and I hope to do the same for students.”

For the position of vice president, Kierstan Roop is running unopposed.

“I want to serve as Student Government Vice President because of my passion for the students and the ability to make a real change on campus,” Roop said. “I would be honored to serve in this position and learn through this experience.”

Ana Pla Rosario is running unopposed for SGA secretary.

“I have participated in multiple program planning and budget committees on campus. I hope to bring this same enthusiasm and use these experiences to assist SGA in advocating for students,” Rosario said. “Working with staff, faculty, and students to find ways to help them have the best university experience and pairing their interests with resources to build meaningful relationships is what I aspire to do.”

Stewart Black and Zaid Malik are running for sophomore senators. Each class can have a maximum of 3 senators. Marissa Lott and Zavier Vincent are running for junior senators. Each class can have a maximum of 3 senators.

Adam Law, Kara Short and Marilyn Zamora are running for senior senators. Each class can have a maximum of 3 senators. Gracie Haynes is running for College of Arts and Letters senator. There can be a maximum of two senators for this college.

Hayley McAlister and Alexandra Wyatt are running for College of Behavioral and Health Sciences senators. There can be a maximum of two senators for this college. Emma Burns and Alessa Tomboc are running for College of Business senators. There can be a maximum of two senators for this college.

Demetrius Hobbs and Michelle Park are running for College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics senators. There can be a maximum of two senators for this college.

As always, students also have the option to write in their vote for a different student they feel is suited for the position.

Continuing the discussion from last week on civic engagement. College of Education Senator Brooklynn White added that the goal is to form a committee with other student organizations and students to help civic engagement. The link for it can be forwarded to anyone.

“The idea is to form a committee with as many groups on campus that would be interested in helping make civic engagement a campus-wide thing,” White said. “So, in addition to us showing up as senators if you’re involved in other organizations on campus that you feel like would be passionate about working as a group to help civic engagement we’d be happy to extend the seats of the chair and invite people from that group more routinely.”