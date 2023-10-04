APSU’s women’s golf won the Saluki Invitational over the course of Monday and Tuesday for a three-match victory streak. Casey Crigger | APSU Athletics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The APSU women’s golf team took on the 2023 Saluki Invitational and claimed a 41-shot victory for the third Governors victory in a row.

This is the first time the Governors have played in the Saluki Invitational following last year’s inaugural tournament, and they came to show up and show out with APSU golfers and juniors Erica Scutt and Maggie Glass placing first and second as individual medalists.

APSU was also the only team with a sub-300 round in all three rounds, shooting a seven-over 295 to be followed by a three-over 291. Their third and final round was an eight-over 296, for a combined total 18-over 882. This was the seventh best combined total in program history, well over second place finalist Stephen F. Austin State University on Tuesday’s leaderboard.

The Saluki Invitational saw Scutt break the tournament’s standing 54-hole record. Scutt scored a four-under 212 for the sixth best 54-hole score in program history and was followed by Glass, who also broke the tournament record with an even par of 216. The previous record was set by a tie last year, a five-over 221 scored by both Belmont’s Delia Gibbs and her teammate, Chloe Tarkany.

Scutt’s individual first place ranking also took her to a career total of three individual medalist honors, taking APSU alumna Taylor Dedman’s record for the most three-round tournament wins in program history. Her victory at the APSU Intercollegiate last week earned her ASUN honors as the golfer of the week.

Scutt also led the tournament in par-five scoring and in birdies, totaling 12 birdies throughout the tournament. Her rounds included a one-under 71, a three-under 68 for the best round of Monday, and a final one-over 73.

Glass also led in birdies, tying Scutt’s 12, and led in par-four scoring throughout the tournament with identical rounds of one-over 73 on Monday and a two-under 70 to wrap up on Tuesday. Glass came in fourth overall for par-threes as well.

Following Scutt and Glass for the governors were graduate student Kady Foshaug (226), freshman Jillian Breedlove (230) and junior Kaley Campbell (238).

Coming off of a first-place tie in the APSU Intercollegiate and being one of the ASUN’s golfers of the week last week alongside Scutt, Foshaug placed seventh in the tournament as a three-way tie, and was third ranked in both par-threes and par-fives.

Finishing in a tie for 11th place, Breedlove also saw another strong week. She was followed by Campbell, who was also stuck in a tie at 23rd.

In the final team results, APSU was followed by Stephen F. Austin State University (923), Southern Illinois University (928), Tennessee Tech University (935), Southern Illinois’ B-Team (947), Lindenwood University (950) and the University of Evansville (953). Lindenwood is also a member of the ASUN Conference.

The team’s momentum has continued following recent victories at both the Hoover Invitational and the APSU Intercollegiate for their third straight win and their tenth tournament win under head coach Jessica Combs. This year’s roster is now ahead of last year’s fall win total. They need one more tournament win to match that team’s season total of four tournament titles.

The Governors will finish their season at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas over the course of another two-day tournament on October 16-17.