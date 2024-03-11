Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team fell to Stetson 94-91 in Edmunds Center on Saturday. The Govs await word to see if they are invited to play in the National Invitational Tournament or the College Basketball Invitational. Photo: AUSTIN PEAY ATHLETICS

After two thrilling wins in the quarterfinals and the semifinals, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball fell to Stetson 94-91 in the ASUN Conference Championship Sunday afternoon at the Edmunds Center.

The Govs went into the break with a three-point advantage 39-36. Coming back from the half, Sai Witt put 15 points up on the board and Isaac Haney shot six free throws and put eight points on the board.

It was at the 9:03 mark int the second half when Stetson went on to take the lead and stayed there until Dezi Jones’ three-pointer tied the game 84-84 with just 1:40 left in the game.

With six seconds remaining, and down by one, Jalen Blackmon from Stetson shot two for two at the line giving Stetson the three-point lead at 94-91.

Ja’Monta Black took the opportunity to tie up the game with a three-pointer but was off resulting in Stetson defeating the Govs 94-91.

The Govs season may not be over yet as they await word to see if they are selected to play in the National Invitational Tournament or the College Basketball Invitational. Selection for the National Invitational Tournament will happen on March 17 at 8:30 p.m.