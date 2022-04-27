Austin Peay State University is urging all of campus to shut computers down immediately due to ransomware attack. STUDENT PUBLICATIONS|THE ALL STATE

Austin Peay State University was hit was a ransomware attack Wednesday afternoon that forced all computers connected to the university to be shut down and logged off the APSU wifi.

An APSU alert was sent out at approximately 2:33 p.m. stating that the alert was not a test and to shut down all computers immediately.

The All State will update when more information is available.

