Austin Peay State University is urging all of campus to shut computers down immediately due to ransomware attack. STUDENT PUBLICATIONS|THE ALL STATE
Austin Peay State University was hit was a ransomware attack Wednesday afternoon that forced all computers connected to the university to be shut down and logged off the APSU wifi.
An APSU alert was sent out at approximately 2:33 p.m. stating that the alert was not a test and to shut down all computers immediately.
The All State will update when more information is available.
Jennifer Lindahl is currently a sophomore majoring in sports communication at Austin Peay State University. She is a mom of three and a proud military spouse. She enjoys attending Nashville Predator games, attending concerts, and going on adventures with her camera.
